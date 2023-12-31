Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 128,305 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

