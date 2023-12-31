Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of First Bancorp worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

