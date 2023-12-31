Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,437 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of PRA Group worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.