Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 17,601 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Associated Banc worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $5,778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 170,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

