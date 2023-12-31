Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 17,622 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 339.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,340 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 398.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $22,450,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

