Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,235 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Silk Road Medical worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

SILK stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

