Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 38,184 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,184 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 264.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

