Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 5,237 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 203.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after buying an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 241.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,932,000 after buying an additional 2,109,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth $124,851,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.84.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

