Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Stoneridge worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,910,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 861,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,646,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stoneridge Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SRI opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.