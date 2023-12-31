Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.49

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and traded as high as $25.55. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares traded.

Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Peritus High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peritus High Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.96% of Peritus High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.