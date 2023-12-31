Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.2 %

Perrigo stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 643.73 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

