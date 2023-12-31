Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

