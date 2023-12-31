Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,421 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

