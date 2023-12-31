PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.56

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as high as C$8.17. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 18,970 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$392.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.57.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$169.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.7276596 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.90%.

In related news, Director Roger Dale Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. In related news, Director Roger Dale Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.96, for a total transaction of C$1,728,384.00. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $2,094,720 in the last 90 days. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

