Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$41.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.08.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Pivotree had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of C$21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pivotree Inc. will post 0.0295179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

