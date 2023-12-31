PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
PLDT Stock Performance
Shares of PLDT stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. PLDT has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
