PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Friday.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. PLDT has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 10.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth $880,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

