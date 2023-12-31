Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $457.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.12.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

