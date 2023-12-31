Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 538 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.