PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 85% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $5.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00173861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009231 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

