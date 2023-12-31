PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $127.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.53.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,228,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,014 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,604,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 799,384 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 328,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

