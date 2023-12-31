Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $790.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.62 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

