Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Premier alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Premier stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,194,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.