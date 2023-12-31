Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 23.0 %

PCSA stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

