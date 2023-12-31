Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,346 shares of company stock worth $7,477,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after buying an additional 1,062,855 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 856,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 670,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

