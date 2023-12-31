ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 37,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 104,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 3.10% of ProMIS Neurosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Articles

