PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Shares Down 0.6%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 35,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

PureTech Health Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

