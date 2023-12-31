Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered by Zacks Research

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.94 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $596.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.21.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

