Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Autoliv, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

