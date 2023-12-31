Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.11.

QRVO stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

