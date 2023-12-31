Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the construction company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services stock opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

