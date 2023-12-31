Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $215.80 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

