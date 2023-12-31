QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have commented on QNST. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $699.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

