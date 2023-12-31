Rachelle Domansky Buys 500,000 Shares of Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS) Stock

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS – Get Free Report) insider Rachelle Domansky purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($11,904.76).
Metals Australia Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits and investment in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lithium, graphite, nickel, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Rainy graphite project that consists of 92 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 45.5 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.
