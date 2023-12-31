Randal J. Kirk Buys 96,686 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 96,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Precigen Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.34 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 1,291.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,259,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 198.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,457,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 1,409,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Precigen by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,198,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 39.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 745,952 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

