Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.32. 57,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 58,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga sold 5,265,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $10,582,981.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Talat Imran acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,382.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga sold 5,265,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,582,981.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,500 shares of company stock worth $77,540. Corporate insiders own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

