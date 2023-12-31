RB Global (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.15

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$84.15 and traded as high as C$88.99. RB Global shares last traded at C$88.67, with a volume of 85,087 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.0745573 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

In other news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. In other RB Global news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total transaction of C$29,673.00. Also, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

