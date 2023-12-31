Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 707,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,794,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.