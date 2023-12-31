Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares.

Renegade Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Renegade Gold news, Senior Officer James Russell Starr sold 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$47,197.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,341. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Renegade Gold

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

