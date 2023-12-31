Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oceaneering International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Oceaneering International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

NYSE:OII opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 2.59. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,757,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 734,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after acquiring an additional 705,534 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

