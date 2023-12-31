Reviewing Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Noah shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11% Noah 27.50% 9.41% 7.57%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Noah $449.51 million 1.96 $141.59 million $1.89 7.31

This table compares Abacus Life and Noah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Risk and Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abacus Life and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Noah has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. Given Noah’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Summary

Noah beats Abacus Life on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

