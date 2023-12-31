Reviewing Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 5.35% 19.04% 7.57% MJ N/A -86.20% -11.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Concentrix and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 2 3 0 2.60 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Concentrix presently has a consensus target price of $119.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than MJ.

79.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Concentrix has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concentrix and MJ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $6.52 billion 1.00 $435.05 million $6.69 14.68 MJ $360,000.00 2.49 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

Concentrix beats MJ on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

