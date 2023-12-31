Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

RELL opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 80.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 42,417 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 274,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

