Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.97) Per Share

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCKT. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

