Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 28,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 66,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

