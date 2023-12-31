Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,704,000 after buying an additional 603,429 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after buying an additional 2,677,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after buying an additional 847,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,805,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 95,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Harmonic by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

