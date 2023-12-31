Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $133.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $136.14.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,222,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after acquiring an additional 647,093 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

