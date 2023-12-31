Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $704,400.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,781.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samsara Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IOT opened at $33.38 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,577,000 after purchasing an additional 898,428 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Samsara by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

