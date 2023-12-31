Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 293,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

