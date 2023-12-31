SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 7,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 34.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after buying an additional 335,538 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $102.36 and a 52-week high of $160.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.