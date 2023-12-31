Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.29

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.29 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 63.82 ($0.81). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 29,238 shares trading hands.

Sareum Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.45. The stock has a market cap of £41.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1,190.00 and a beta of -0.50.

Insider Activity

In other Sareum news, insider John C. Reader sold 50,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total value of £28,742.82 ($36,522.01). Insiders own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes TYK2/JAK1 kinase, which is in preclinical stage; Checkpoint Kinase 1, which has completed clinical phase II; and FLT3+Aurora kinase, which is in preclinical stage.

